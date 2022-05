Novak Djokovic is back in action at the French Open later.

The world number 1 takes on Argentian Diego Schwartzmann this morning with both men looking to reach the last 8.

Roland Garros specialist Rafa Nadal comes up against Felix Auger Aliassime while fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz faces Karen Khachanov.

In the women's last 16, American teenager Coco Gauff takes on Elise Mertens of Belgium.