Djokovic against Nadal the highlight at French Open today

May 31, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic against Nadal the highlight at French Open today
The meeting of world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the men's singles quarter finals is the highlight at the French Open today.

Their match at Roland Garros gets underway this evening.

Before that this afternoon is the meeting of third seed Alexander Zverev and sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz.

The quarter-final stage of the women's singles also begins, as Canadian Leylah Fernandez plays Mexico's Martina Trevison.

Then it's the all-American meeting of Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens.

