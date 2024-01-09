Advertisement
Division 3 and 4 champions crowned

Jan 9, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Sports Complex played host to the Lee Strand sponsored Kerry Badminton Men's and Ladies' Division 3 and 4 finals on Monday night. The action took place in front of a big crowd who came out on a cold January evening to watch badminton players from across the county do battle in their respective divisions.

In the Division 3 Ladies' final Moyvane took on Tralee in a repeat of last year's decider. A strong Moyvane team just edged out Tralee in a really close encounter with this years league title coming down to the last match where a countback of aces swung the silverware Moyvane's way.

In the Men's Division 3 final Killarney overcame Tralee. The teams were tightly matched throughout the nights action with some very close sets being fought out.

Killarney again came out on top in the Division 4 ladies' final. Listowel put up a huge battle on the night but it wasn't to be.

Finally, on a night of close encounters, Tralee were narrow winners of the Division 4 Men's title. The match was eventually decided on a countback of aces with Moyvane narrowly losing out.

Nights like this are the culmination of a lot of work behind the scenes and huge thanks are due to the organising team that put the event together.

The entire Kerry Badminton League would not be possible only for the generous sponsorship from Lee Strand and for that we are very grateful.

Wednesday night sees the finals action move to Ballyheigue. The Ladies' and Men's division 5 deciders are on the community centre from 8.30pm and there will be a raffle on the night.

Results

Lee Strand Division 3 Ladies' League
Champions Moyvane
Runners-Up Tralee

Lee Strand Division 3 Men's League
Champions Killarney
Runners-Up Tralee

Lee Strand Division 4 Ladies' League
Champions Killarney
Runners-Up Listowel

Lee Strand Division 4 Mens League
Champions Tralee
Runners-Up Moyvane

Fixtures

Wednesday January 10th
Ballyheigue Community Centre
8.30pm

Lee Strand Division 5 Mens Final
Killarney V Kingdom

Lee Strand Division 5 Ladies' Final
Annascaul V Listowel

