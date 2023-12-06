Dingle Manager Says One Game At A Time Mentality Has Been Key In Munster Run

AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final Listowel versus Kilmurry will be covered here on Radio Kerry this Saturday with throw in at 1.30 at Mallow.

On Sunday, Dingle travel to Limerick where they will face Castlehaven of Cork in the Munster Senior Club Football Final.

Speaking with Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan, Dingle manager Tommy Griffin says they’ve kept their focus well throughout the season…

**Dingle Wed**

Dingle Versus Castlehaven is live on Radio Kerry with thanks to the Dingle Skellig Hotel… unwrap the magic of Christmas this year with a gift voucher from dingleskellig.com