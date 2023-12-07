Advertisement
Sport

Dingle In Final Preparations For Munster Final

Dec 7, 2023 18:25 By brendan
Dingle In Final Preparations For Munster Final
Mid Kerry v Dingle in the Garvey's County Senior Football Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park Tralee - Photo: David Corkey
AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final Listowel versus Kilmurry will be covered here on Radio Kerry this Saturday with throw in at 1.30 at Mallow.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for Sundays Munster Senior Club Football Final.

Dingle take on Cork Champions Castlehaven at 2 o‘clock.

Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan spoke with Dingle manager Tommy Griffin…

Dingle Versus Castlehaven is live on Radio Kerry with thanks to the Dingle Skellig Hotel… unwrap the magic of Christmas this year with a gift voucher from dingleskellig.com

