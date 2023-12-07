Dingle In Final Preparations For Munster Final

AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final Listowel versus Kilmurry will be covered here on Radio Kerry this Saturday with throw in at 1.30 at Mallow.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for Sundays Munster Senior Club Football Final.

Dingle take on Cork Champions Castlehaven at 2 o‘clock.

Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan spoke with Dingle manager Tommy Griffin…



