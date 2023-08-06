Devine and his Kerry Co Driver win penultimate round of Rally Championship

Callum Devine and his Kerry Co Driver Noel O'Sullivan have won the penultimate round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship at the Cork 20 which has just concluded.

The pair head into the final round of the Championship in Ulster in top spot ahead of Josh Moffett who finished 3rd today.

The Derry/Kerry duo now has 4 wins out of 5 rounds of the championship this year, winning the Circuit of Ireland, Rally of the Lakes and the Donegal International before landing the Cork 20 today.

The final round is the Ulster Rally which takes place on the 18th and 19th of August