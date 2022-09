Derry City will take on Treaty United in the semi finals of the FAI Cup.

The Candystripes needed extra time to get past Premier Division rivals Shamrock Rovers 3-1 in their quarter final clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell last night.

The other semi final will see Waterford play host to Shelbourne at the RSC.

Advertisement

Shels progressed after a 3-nil win over Dublin rivals Bohemians yesterday.

Both semi-final ties take place on the 16th of October.