Demarai Gray has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq after confirming his departure from Everton.

The 27-year-old winger says he'll be "forever proud" to have played for the Merseyside club, despite a tense end to his time at Goodison Park.

Gray seemingly targeted manager Sean Dyche on social media on Sunday by saying it's difficult to play for someone who doesn't "show you respect as a person"