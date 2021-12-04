Advertisement
Sport

Defeats for Kerry in Kennedy and Gaynor

Dec 4, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Defeats for Kerry in Kennedy and Gaynor Defeats for Kerry in Kennedy and Gaynor
Share this article

Kerry lost 3-2 to Galway today in the last four of the Kennedy Bowl.

Meanwhile, in the Gaynor U15 Bowl semi-final Kerry went down away to Limerick Desmond.

Padraig Harnett reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus