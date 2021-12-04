Defeats for Kerry in Kennedy and Gaynor

Kerry lost 3-2 to Galway today in the last four of the Kennedy Bowl.
Meanwhile, in the Gaynor U15 Bowl semi-final Kerry went down away to Limerick Desmond.
Padraig Harnett reports
