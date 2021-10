Ireland’s women are in with a chance of victory in their first one-day international with Zimbabwe in Harare.

Captain Laura Delany top-scored with 86, as the visitors made 253 for 8 from their 50 overs.

A short time ago in response, Zimbabwe were 179 for 4, needing 75 runs from 12 overs.

Ireland’s preparations for the men’s T-20 World Cup got off to a disappointing start today.

They were beaten by 5-wickets by Scotland