Defeat for Kerry at Tipp

Kerry have lost in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, away to Tipperary.
It finished 1-28 to 1-14, the Kingdom captained by Tomas O'Connor who is expected to get the role for the year.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Advertisement
Kerry have lost in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, away to Tipperary.
It finished 1-28 to 1-14, the Kingdom captained by Tomas O'Connor who is expected to get the role for the year.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus