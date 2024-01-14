Advertisement
Defeat for Kerry at Tipp

Jan 14, 2024 15:55 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kerry at Tipp
Kerry v Waterford in the Munster Hurling League at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry have lost in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, away to Tipperary.

It finished 1-28 to 1-14, the Kingdom captained by Tomas O'Connor who is expected to get the role for the year.

Mike O'Halloran reports

