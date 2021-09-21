Dates confirmed for latter stages of Club Football Championships

Dates have been confirmed for the latter stages of the various Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships.
The Senior Final is to be played over the weekend of October 16th and 17th, one week after the semi-finals.
This coming Sunday, in Group 1, Dingle host Stacks while Rahillys welcome Legion-both games at 2.30. In Group 2 Templenoe entertain Crokes at 5 on Saturday while at 2.30 Sunday it’s Kenmare against Spa.
The Intermediate ¼ Finals will take place over the weekend of October 9th and 10th, with the semis the following weekend.
John Mitchels and Kilcummin are to meet in Intermediate Championship Group 1 on Sunday. The tie, called off last weekend, has been re-arranged. Mitchels have home advantage for the game at 2.30.
Group 2 of the Intermediate at 2.30 on Sunday will see Glenflesk host the loser of Ardfert v Desmonds, with St Marys home to the winner. Ardfert and Castleisland clash tonight at 7:30 in Austin Stack Park,
In Group 3 at 2.30 this Sunday it’s Glenbeigh/Glencar hosting Beaufort & Currow are home to Rathmore.
There’s also Group 4 action at 2.30 on Sunday; Na Gaeil welcome An Ghaeltacht while Miltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers.
The ¼ Finals of the Junior Premier are to be played over the first two weekends of October, with the semis pencilled in for the 16th and 17th.
In Group 1 this Saturday Annascaul will be home to Keel from 5.30. On Sunday at 2.30 Brosna host St Pats.
Group 2 at 5 on Saturday has Finuge hosting Ballymac while on Sunday at 2.30 it’s Gneeveguilla home to Listry.
Group 3 on Sunday at 2.30 has Skellig Rangers hosting St. Senans, with Waterville home to Churchill.
In Group 4 at 2.30 Sunday Fossa welcome St Michaels/Foilmore while Ballyduff entertain Listowel.
The ¼ Finals of the Junior are to be played over the first two weekends of October, with the semis pencilled in for the 16th and 17th. All games in the groups this weekend take place on Sunday, at 2.30 unless otherwise stated.
In Group 1 Kilgarvan and Moyvane meet in Farranfore. Listry is the venue for Sneem/Derrynane against Beale.
Group 2 sees Cromane home to Tuosist. There’s a 1 o’clock throw-in for the other game in the group, which has Castlegregory home to Reenard.
In Group 3 Cordal and Firies clash in Castleisland. Asdee against Lispole goes ahead in Connolly Park.
To Group 4; Tarbert host Knocknagoshel while Duagh are home to Scartaglin.
Kerry Petroleum Club Championship 2021 Fixtures
Senior Club Championship - Gr 1 – Rd 3
Sunday 26 Sept @ 2.30pm – 1st named = home venue
Dingle v Austin Stacks Dingle
Kerins O’Rahillys v Killarney Legion Strand Rd.
Gr 2 – Rd 2
Sunday 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Kenmare Shamrocks v Spa Kenmare
Sat 25 Sept @ 5pm
Templenoe v Dr. Crokes Templenoe
Gr 2 – Rd 3
Sunday 3 Oct @ 2.30pm
Dr. Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks Lewis Rd
Spa v Templenoe Spa
Intermediate Club Championship – Gr 1 – Rd 2
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
John Mitchels v Kilcummin John Mitchels
Gr 1 – Rd 3
Sun 3 Oct @ 2.30pm
Kilcummin v Ballydonoghue Kilcummin
Dromid Pearses v John Mitchels Dromid
Gr 2 – Rd 1
Tues 21 Sept @ 7.30pm
Ardfert v Desmonds Austin Stack Park
Gr 2 – Rd 2
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Glenflesk v Losers Ardfert v Desmonds Glenflesk
St Marys v Winners Ardfert v Desmonds Caherciveen
Gr 2 – Rd 3
Sun Oct 3 @ 2.30pm
Winnners Ardfert v Desmonds v Glenflesk Desmonds/Ardfert
Losers Ardfert v Desmonds v St Marys Desmonds/Ardfert
Gr 3 – Rd 2
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Glenbeigh/G’car v Beaufort Glenbeigh
Currow v Rathmore Currow
Gr 3 – Rd 3
Sun Oct 3 @ 2.30pm
Rathmore v Glenbeigh/G’car Rathmore
Beaufort v Currow Beaufort
Gr 4 Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Na Gaeil v An Ghaeltacht Na Gaeil
Miltown/C’maine v Laune Rgs Milltown
Junior Premier Club Championship - Gr 1 – Rd 3
Sat 25 Sept @ 5.30pm
Annascaul v Keel Annascaul
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Brosna v St Pats Brosna
Gr 2 – Rd 3
Sat 25 Sept @ 5pm
Finuge v Ballymac Finuge
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Gneeveguilla v Listry Gneeveguilla
Gr 3 – Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Skellig Rgs v St. Senans Portmagee
Waterville v Churchill Waterville
Gr 4 – Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Fossa v St Mls/F’more Fossa
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets Ballyduff
Junior Club Championship Gr 1 Rd 2
Gr 1 Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Kilgarvan v Moyvane Farranfore
Sneem/D’nane v Beale Listry
Gr 2 – Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 1pm
Castlegregory v Reenard Castlegregory
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Cromane v Tuosist Cromane
Gr 3 – Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Cordal v Firies Castleisland
Asdee v Lispole Connolly Park
Gr 4 – Rd 3
Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm
Tarbert v Knocknagoshel Tarbert
Duagh v Scartaglin Duagh