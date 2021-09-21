Dates confirmed for latter stages of Club Football Championships

Dates have been confirmed for the latter stages of the various Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships.

The Senior Final is to be played over the weekend of October 16th and 17th, one week after the semi-finals.

This coming Sunday, in Group 1, Dingle host Stacks while Rahillys welcome Legion-both games at 2.30. In Group 2 Templenoe entertain Crokes at 5 on Saturday while at 2.30 Sunday it’s Kenmare against Spa.

Advertisement

The Intermediate ¼ Finals will take place over the weekend of October 9th and 10th, with the semis the following weekend.

John Mitchels and Kilcummin are to meet in Intermediate Championship Group 1 on Sunday. The tie, called off last weekend, has been re-arranged. Mitchels have home advantage for the game at 2.30.

Group 2 of the Intermediate at 2.30 on Sunday will see Glenflesk host the loser of Ardfert v Desmonds, with St Marys home to the winner. Ardfert and Castleisland clash tonight at 7:30 in Austin Stack Park,

Advertisement

In Group 3 at 2.30 this Sunday it’s Glenbeigh/Glencar hosting Beaufort & Currow are home to Rathmore.

There’s also Group 4 action at 2.30 on Sunday; Na Gaeil welcome An Ghaeltacht while Miltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers.

The ¼ Finals of the Junior Premier are to be played over the first two weekends of October, with the semis pencilled in for the 16th and 17th.

Advertisement

In Group 1 this Saturday Annascaul will be home to Keel from 5.30. On Sunday at 2.30 Brosna host St Pats.

Group 2 at 5 on Saturday has Finuge hosting Ballymac while on Sunday at 2.30 it’s Gneeveguilla home to Listry.

Group 3 on Sunday at 2.30 has Skellig Rangers hosting St. Senans, with Waterville home to Churchill.

Advertisement

In Group 4 at 2.30 Sunday Fossa welcome St Michaels/Foilmore while Ballyduff entertain Listowel.

The ¼ Finals of the Junior are to be played over the first two weekends of October, with the semis pencilled in for the 16th and 17th. All games in the groups this weekend take place on Sunday, at 2.30 unless otherwise stated.

In Group 1 Kilgarvan and Moyvane meet in Farranfore. Listry is the venue for Sneem/Derrynane against Beale.

Advertisement

Group 2 sees Cromane home to Tuosist. There’s a 1 o’clock throw-in for the other game in the group, which has Castlegregory home to Reenard.

In Group 3 Cordal and Firies clash in Castleisland. Asdee against Lispole goes ahead in Connolly Park.

To Group 4; Tarbert host Knocknagoshel while Duagh are home to Scartaglin.

Kerry Petroleum Club Championship 2021 Fixtures

Senior Club Championship - Gr 1 – Rd 3

Sunday 26 Sept @ 2.30pm – 1st named = home venue

Dingle v Austin Stacks Dingle

Kerins O’Rahillys v Killarney Legion Strand Rd.

Gr 2 – Rd 2

Sunday 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Kenmare Shamrocks v Spa Kenmare

Sat 25 Sept @ 5pm

Templenoe v Dr. Crokes Templenoe

Gr 2 – Rd 3

Sunday 3 Oct @ 2.30pm

Dr. Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks Lewis Rd

Spa v Templenoe Spa

Intermediate Club Championship – Gr 1 – Rd 2

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

John Mitchels v Kilcummin John Mitchels

Gr 1 – Rd 3

Sun 3 Oct @ 2.30pm

Kilcummin v Ballydonoghue Kilcummin

Dromid Pearses v John Mitchels Dromid

Gr 2 – Rd 1

Tues 21 Sept @ 7.30pm

Ardfert v Desmonds Austin Stack Park

Gr 2 – Rd 2

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Glenflesk v Losers Ardfert v Desmonds Glenflesk

St Marys v Winners Ardfert v Desmonds Caherciveen

Gr 2 – Rd 3

Sun Oct 3 @ 2.30pm

Winnners Ardfert v Desmonds v Glenflesk Desmonds/Ardfert

Losers Ardfert v Desmonds v St Marys Desmonds/Ardfert

Gr 3 – Rd 2

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Glenbeigh/G’car v Beaufort Glenbeigh

Currow v Rathmore Currow

Gr 3 – Rd 3

Sun Oct 3 @ 2.30pm

Rathmore v Glenbeigh/G’car Rathmore

Beaufort v Currow Beaufort

Gr 4 Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Na Gaeil v An Ghaeltacht Na Gaeil

Miltown/C’maine v Laune Rgs Milltown

Junior Premier Club Championship - Gr 1 – Rd 3

Sat 25 Sept @ 5.30pm

Annascaul v Keel Annascaul

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Brosna v St Pats Brosna

Gr 2 – Rd 3

Sat 25 Sept @ 5pm

Finuge v Ballymac Finuge

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Gneeveguilla v Listry Gneeveguilla

Gr 3 – Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Skellig Rgs v St. Senans Portmagee

Waterville v Churchill Waterville

Gr 4 – Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Fossa v St Mls/F’more Fossa

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets Ballyduff

Junior Club Championship Gr 1 Rd 2

Gr 1 Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Kilgarvan v Moyvane Farranfore

Sneem/D’nane v Beale Listry

Gr 2 – Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 1pm

Castlegregory v Reenard Castlegregory

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Cromane v Tuosist Cromane

Gr 3 – Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Cordal v Firies Castleisland

Asdee v Lispole Connolly Park

Gr 4 – Rd 3

Sun 26 Sept @ 2.30pm

Tarbert v Knocknagoshel Tarbert

Duagh v Scartaglin Duagh