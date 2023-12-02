Croker host Leinster double header; camogie semis also down for decision

O’Loughlin Gaels will look to continue Kilkenny’s stranglehold on the Leinster Club Hurling Championship this afternoon.

They face Dublin kingpins Na Fianna at Croke Park, where throw-in is at five-past-4.

Before that, Naas stand between Kilmacud Crokes and becoming the first club to win three Leinster titles in a row.

Throw-in is at quarter-past-2 at HQ.

It’s semi-finals day in the All Ireland Camogie Club Championship.

Sarsfields of Galway face their namesakes from Cork from 4pm in Mallow.

And there’s a 2pm start in Ashbourne where Kilkenny’s Dicksboro play Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim.