County Senior Football League review

May 1, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Football League review
Division 1
0-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's V Gneeveguilla 1-9
4-12 Killarney Legion V An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Padraig Harnett reports
2-12 Austin Stacks V Dingle 1-15
1-7 Rathmore V Dr. Crokes 0-12

Division 2
1-12 Beaufort V Na Gaeil 0-8
3-6 Glenbeigh-Glencar V Listowel Emmets 0-17 Colm Kelly reports
0-11 Annascaul V John Mitchels 1-16
1-6 Listry V Templenoe 1-6
Castleisland Desmonds V Laune Rangers

Division 3
0-11 Brosna V St Patrick's Blennerville 0-7
0-15 Ballydonoghue V Currow 5-10
0-8 St Senan's V Skelligs Rangers 1-9
3-7 Dr. Crokes V Firies 2-12

Division 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Ardfert
5-12 Cromane V Austin Stacks 2-8
3-12 Knocknagoshel V Scartaglin 1-10
1-9 Cordal V Keel 0-12

Division 5
1-12 St Michael's-Foilmore V Finuge 0-1
Sneem/Derrynane V Ballyduff

Division 6A
Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare Shamrocks
Fossa V Tuosist

