County Senior Football League reports and tables

Credit Union Senior Football Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 3 3 0 0 55 28 27 6

Austin Stacks 3 3 0 0 50 30 20 6

Spa 3 3 0 0 56 38 18 6

Dr. Crokes 3 2 1 0 70 46 24 5

Dingle 3 2 1 0 52 33 19 5

Gneeveguilla 3 2 0 1 36 41 -5 4

Ballymac 3 1 0 2 41 48 -7 2

O`Rahilly's 3 1 0 2 40 48 -8 2

Legion 3 0 0 3 39 53 -14 0

An Ghaeltacht 3 0 0 3 37 58 -21 0

Kenmare 3 0 0 3 25 50 -25 0

St Mary's 3 0 0 3 35 63 -28 0

Ballymacelligott 1-12 Kenmare 1-07

With the wind favoring Ballymac, they held a 4-point lead mid-way through the first half before Kenmare closed the gap to a minimum with a goal that could have quickly been followed by a second if not for a timely intervention by the Ballymac goalkeeper. Instead Ballymac finished the half strongly with a goal of their own and go in ahead at the break; Ballymacelligott 1-09 Kenmare 1-03.

The second half was a different affair with Kenmare chasing the game and Ballymac strong in defence and trying to play the ball short against the wind. It was Ballymac who made the best of the conditions in both the first and second half and deserved the victory.

Austin Stacks 3-07 An Ghaeltacht 0-12

The game was less than a minute old when Stacks opened their scoring with a well taken goal by full forward Gearóid Fitzgerald. An Ghaeltacht responded with a point by Eanna O'Conchuir before Michael O'Gara netted for the home side once more. The wind was playing havoc and both sides were guilty of several wides from play. An Ghaeltacht tacked on 6 more points before half time - scorers: Tomas OSe, PJ Mac Laimh, Dara O'Se (3 - 2 frees) and Padraig O'Se. While Stacks 3 points all came from play; David Mannix (0-2) and a beauty from Eoghan Carroll. Half time Score: Austin Stacks 2-03 An Ghaeltacht 0-07.

Dara O'Se opened the 2nd half scoring for An Ghaeltacht and Stacks replied with a well taken free by David Mannix. 7 minutes into the 2nd half Stacks management made some substitutions-Shane O'Callaghan replacing Eoghan Carroll, and Paul O'Sullivan coming on for David Fitzmaurice. O'Gara pointed from play to give Stacks a three-point lead 8 minutes into the half; (2-5 to 0-8). PJ Mac Laimh scored a very good point from play but Stacks restored their 3-point lead with a converted David Mannix free. In the 21st minute of the 2nd half Ghaeltacht's Dara O'Se slotted over a free. Stacks management again looked to their bench and made another double substitution; Gearoid Sheehan replacing Gearoid Ftizgerald and Luke Chester coming in for Niall Fitzmaurice. Michael O'Donnell scored a beautiful point from a free kick to restore the Rockies 3-point lead with 5 minutes left on the clock. Stacks introduced Brendan O'Sullivan for Michael O'Gara. Then came the score of the game when a well worked move out of defence found Shane O'Callaghan dangerously close to goal, Calla unselfishly laid off the perfect pass to the incoming Cian Purcell, and the Stacks youngster duly punched the ball to the net to put 6 between the sides (3-7 to 0-10). With time running out An Ghaeltacht had to be content with 2 more points, a free by Dara O'Se and a driving shot from distance by Riobeard O'Se which just sailed over the cross bar.

Dr. Crokes 1 14 Dingle 1 14

A late flurry of points from the visitors gave them a share of the spoils in a keenly contested game. Dingle opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a Brian O’Connor point quickly replied with points from Miceal Burns and Brian Looney. Conor Geaney levelled matters in the8th minute. 3 Crokes points from Burns, Looney and Jordan Kiely (free) saw them lead 0 5 to 0 2 at the end of the 1st quarter. Further Crokes points came from Daithi Casey, B. Looney and Shane Murphy (45) with Dingle scores coming from Niall Geaney and Conor Geaney. HT-Crokes 0 08 Dingle 0-05.

On the resumption Niall Geaney narrowed the gap with a point. Harry Potts with a goal stretched the Crokes advantage. A Conor Geaney point and Matthew Flaherty goal left the minimum between the sides after 8 minutes Mark O Shea and Barry O'Sullivan swapped points. Mickie Casey, Jordan Kiely and Chris Doncel pointed for Crokes with O’Sullivan, Flaherty and Niall Geaney replying for Dingle. 2 Shane Murphy points(45) stretched their advantage but 3 late Dingle points from George Durant and the Geaneys from frees gave them parity.

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Desmonds 3 3 0 0 76 24 52 6

M'town/C'maine 3 3 0 0 58 37 21 6

Kilcummin 3 3 0 0 45 32 13 6

Listowel 3 2 0 1 41 34 7 4

Beaufort 3 2 0 1 39 40 -1 4

Na Gaeil 3 1 1 1 36 37 -1 3

Listry 3 1 1 1 32 35 -3 3

G'beigh-G'car 3 1 1 1 35 45 -10 3

John Mitchels 3 0 1 2 36 49 -13 1

Laune Rangers 3 0 0 3 29 35 -6 0

Templenoe 3 0 0 3 39 47 -8 0

Annascaul 3 0 0 3 21 72 -51 0

Templenoe 2-12, Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16

The match was played on a dry but chilly evening with Milltown/Castlemaine having the aid of the breeze for the first half. Cian O’Connor and Killian Spillane traded points to open the scoring, before the first goal of the game from Templenoe’s Daniel Crowley who palmed the ball to the net, following good build up play from Danny Cahalane and Stephen O’Sullivan. Templenoe then made it two goals in as many minutes, with Danny Cahalane and Stephen O’Sullivan once again involved, with the latter fisting to the net after a high ball in from the former. Danny Cahalane followed this up with a point of his own to make the score 2-02 to 0-01 and the hosts were off to flyer. Soon after a black card for Templenoe’s Colin Crowley followed by pointed free from Eanna O’Connor for the first of his 11 points tally, gave hope to the visitors. John Rice replied with a fine long range effort, before a brace of points from Eanna O’Connor, and Cathal Moriarty reduced the margin to four points. Then a brilliant Cathal Moriarty goal after he showed great skill to get inside the Templenoe defence blew the game wide open. Killian Spillane though continued to be a threat up front and he had two points either side of Moriarty’s goal. It was very much ebb and flow coming up to the break with Cathal Moriarty and Eanna O’Connor having their scores cancelled out by Sean Sheehan and Stephen O’Sullivan respectively, before Daniel Crowley struck over a fine score to leave the hosts ahead by four points at the interval. Templenoe 2-08, Milltown/Castlemaine 1-07.

It was all to play for and Eanna O’Connor continued his expedition from placed balls with four converted efforts on the trot - punishing the Templenoe defence for every adjudged foul inside their own half. In between, the visitors did lose Jerome Flynn to a black card, but Templenoe failed to capitalize on this. Yet they did have chances, Killian Spillane looked to be through on goal only to see the ball come off the post and then Stephen O’Sullivan had a goal bound effort stopped by the keeper. Ultimately, the hosts would rue these missed chances. A Cathal Moriarty point mid-way through the second half levelled the scores at 2-08 to 1-11. Brian Crowley and Killian Spillane restored Templenoe’s lead to two points, but Milltown/Castlemaine were refusing to go away and responded with who else but Eanna O’Connor with two more frees. It was all square again and a grandstand finish was on the cards. Aidan Crowley with a monstrous free and Kieran McCarthy from play swapped points with Eanna O’Connor (2 frees) to make it 2-12 to 1-15 two minutes into injury time. Then amid a frantic finish, an Eanna O’Connor placed ball dropped just short, but broke kindly for the in rushing Dylan O’Neill who managed to pull on the ball for the all-important point and match winning score.

Scorers:

Templenoe: Killian Spillane 0-04 (2f), Stephen O’Sullivan 1-01 (1f), Daniel Crowley 1-01, Danny Cahalane 0-01, John Rice 0-01, Sean Sheehan 0-01, Brian Crowley 0-01, Aidan Crowley 0-01 (1f), Kieran McCarthy 0-01.

Milltown/Castlemaine: Eanna O’Connor 0-11 (10f), Cathal Moriarty 1-03, Cian O’Connor 0-01, Dylan O’Neill 0-01.

Teams:

Templenoe: Colm Breen, Kieran McCarthy, Kieran O’Neill, Tommy Spillane, John Rice, Gavin Crowley, Colin Crowley, Sean Sheehan, Josh Crowley Holland, Danny Cahalane, Killian Spillane, Daniel Crowley, Stephen O’Sullivan, Brian Crowley, Aidan Crowley.

Subs used: Martin Reilly, Michael F O’Connor.

Milltown/Castlemaine: Cormac Leane, Stephen Roche, David Roche, Gavin McKeanna, Killian Kerins, Pa Wrenn, Anthony Kelliher, Brendan Delaney, Donal Dennehy, Dylan O’Neill, Cathal Moriarty, Cian O’Connor, Jerome Flynn, Eanna O’Connor, Gavin Horan.

Subs used: Jack Teahan, Jonathan O’Sullivan

Castleisland Desmonds 6-14 Annascaul 1-05

Castleisland were in complete control for the 70 minutes as the visitors were unable to deal with the strength and fitness of the home side. Annascaul only began their scoring 15 minutes into the game, with a free from Jason Hickson. He scored two further points from frees in the first half. Meanwhile, Desmonds scored their first of six goals two minutes into the game with a blast from Cian H O Connor. Their second came from an intercepted pass by Cian W O Connor playing a one- two with Thomas Hickey and finishing with the ball in the back of the Annascaul net. Thomas Hickey scored three points from free kicks and one point each from Cian Mangan, Cian H O Connor, PJ Curtin and Adam O Donoghue saw the home side finish the first half 2-07 to 0-03.

Desmonds' Adam Donoghue started the second half as a replacement for Cian Mangan and they continued to gain momentum, showing little regard for the strong swirling wind and rain showers. Adam O Donoghue opened the scoring in the second half putting over a point. PJ Curtin brought his points tally to two and Graham O Connor scored an excellent point from play 10 minutes into the second half. After a brilliantly timed pass from Adam Donoghue, Adam O Donoghue fisted the ball into the Annascaul net. Cian W O Connor scored another point from a free kick for the Desmonds as Annascauls Jason Hickson scored a point from play. Thomas Lynch got his name on the score sheet with a point and two more from Thomas Hickey put the home side well out of sight. Adam Donoghue scored an excellent goal for the home side increasing the margin even further. A fumble in the goal mouth led to a fisted goal for Annascaul by David O Brien and another free kick taken by Jason Hickson gave the visitors their final point of the game. Desmonds continued to introduce subs as Luke Curtin replaced Graham O Connor, Conor Wilkinson replaced Steve Bartlett and Colm Roche replaced Mark Hickey. Castleisland's Adam O Donoghue finished the game with two further fisted goals to end the game with a comprehensive win for the Desmonds.

Kilcummin 1-09 NaGaeil 1-06

Na Gaeil started the strongest and were 1-02 to no score after 10 minutes, the goal coming in the first minutes when Jack Sheehan capitalised on some confusion in the home defence. However, Kilcummin came to terms with the wind and Noel Duggan contributed 1-03 to bring the teams level after 20 minutes. Dan Goggin and Dara Devine added scores for Na Gaeil while Danny Cronin and Eoghan O Donovan countered for Kilcummin leaving the sides level at the break.

Na Gaeil had the first point of the second half which amazingly proved to be their only score for the remainder of the game. While Kilcummin had the vast majority of the play for most of the second half they found it hard to score against a resolute opposing defence in which Niall O Mahony and Fergal Barry stood out. However, Kilcummin's superiority told in the end and with four points from play courtesy of James Nagle (0-2), Philip O Leary, and Noel Duggan they ran out winners by three points but it took a fantastic save from Keith O Leary at the death to secure the points.

Credit Union Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenflesk 3 3 0 0 54 36 18 6

Brosna 3 2 0 1 52 36 16 4

Churchill 3 2 0 1 50 39 11 4

Firies 3 2 0 1 53 46 7 4

Dromoda 3 2 0 1 45 49 -4 4

St Pats 3 1 1 1 35 31 4 3

Ballydonoghue 2 1 0 1 18 19 -1 2

Currow 3 1 0 2 41 47 -6 2

St Senan's 3 1 0 2 45 59 -14 2

Skelligs R 2 0 1 1 20 23 -3 1

Reenard 2 0 0 2 17 24 -7 0

Dr. Crokes 2 0 0 2 29 50 -21 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa 3 3 0 0 50 32 18 6

Tarbert 3 2 0 1 44 26 18 4

Cordal 3 2 0 1 64 58 6 4

Knocknagoshel 3 2 0 1 46 40 6 4

Scartaglin 3 1 2 0 29 26 3 4

Duagh 3 2 0 1 40 38 2 4

Ardfert 3 1 1 1 43 44 -1 3

Castlegregory 3 1 0 2 46 46 0 2

Beale 3 1 0 2 37 44 -7 2

Cromane 3 1 0 2 40 50 -10 2

Austin Stacks 3 0 1 2 28 48 -20 1

Keel 3 0 0 3 34 49 -15 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 5

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Finuge 3 3 0 0 44 33 11 6

St Ml's-F'more 3 2 0 1 60 47 13 4

Sneem/Derrynane 3 2 0 1 44 34 10 4

Ballyduff 3 2 0 1 45 41 4 4

Lispole 2 1 0 1 31 29 2 2

Glenflesk 2 1 0 1 25 26 -1 2

Kilgarvan 3 1 0 2 51 53 -2 2

Laune Rangers 3 1 0 2 36 38 -2 2

Moyvane 2 1 0 1 26 34 -8 2

Waterville 3 1 0 2 41 52 -11 2

Ballylongford 3 1 0 2 27 38 -11 2

Asdee 2 0 0 2 24 29 -5 0

Laune Rangers B: 1-09 Ballyduff: 2-09

Ballyduff used the wind advantage very well in the opening half, going in 7 points up at the short whistle. This, as well as goals in both halves, ensured the visitors were victorious, taking the points with them on the journey back to Ballyduff.

Ballyduff started the game the brighter with a point inside the opening minute of the game, a pointed free from Michael Slattery. Slattery was on hand to add another free in the 4th minute. In the 11th minute, Ballyduff showed some good link-up play between Adam Segal and the afore mentioned Slattery before finding David Goulding. Goulding sent a kick towards goal that began to drop but was punched over the bar for a point by Adam Carey in the Laune Rangers’ goal. This left the visitors 3 points to the good with 11 minutes of the opening half played. Laune Rangers got off the mark in the 13th minute with a Gavin O’Shea effort from a mark. The first goal of the game came mid-way through the half. A poor kickout from the home-side was punished by a waiting Michael Slattery. Slattery had an easy tap-in effort to let the score 1-03 to 0-01 in the visitor’s favour with 15 minutes played. Both of the number 15’s got their names on the scoresheet in the minutes that followed with Mark Clifford pointing for Laune Rangers in the 17th minute and Thomas O’Connor adding the Ballyduff’s tally in the 18th minute. A Cian O’Shea effort for Laune Rangers and a pointed free from Slattery for Ballyduff saw the score stand at 1-05 to 0-03 in Ballyduff’s favour going in to the closing minutes of the half. Ballyduff’s goalkeeper added to their tally with a pointed 45’ before a final point from Kieran O’Carroll saw Ballyduff lead 1-07 to 0-03 at half-time.

It was again Ballyduff who started the second half the brighter with an opening point from Slattery inside the opening minute. Ballyduff were then dealt a blow in the 9th minute when goalkeeper Kevin O’Connor, who had spent a lot of the game roaming outfield, was shown a red card by referee Johnny O’Shea. Ballyduff’s Kieran O’Carroll answered in style, however, when he ran the length of the side-line and made his way goal bound. O’Carroll made no mistake and rattled the back of the Laune Rangers’ net to let the score 2-08 to 0-03 with 11 minutes of the second half played. Laune Rangers began to use the wind and hit a bit of a purple patch in the final twenty minutes. With points from Mark Clifford (15th, 22nd, 26th mins) and a pointed 45’ from Gabriel Griffin (21st minute) saw the game stand at 2-08 to 0-07 in favour of the visitors going in to the closing minutes of the game. When Mikey O’Donnell was fouled in the 30th minute, Gabriel Griffin pointed the resulting free to let the goals between the sides going in to added time. Ballyduff’s final score of the game, a pointed free from Slattery, brought his personal tally to 1-05 for the afternoon in the 31st minute. In the 32nd minute, Mikey O’Donnell saw his shot at goal saved but Mark Clifford was on hand to slot the rebound into the Ballyduff net to narrow Ballyduff’s lead some more, 2-09 to 1-08. All eyes were now on the referee to see how much injury time he would play. Cian O’Shea was fouled for the home-side shortly after and the referee awarded a free. Ballyduff lined the goals, giving Rangers’ no chance of adding a second goal. O’Shea took the kick himself and sent his shot over the white spot, with the referee blowing the final whistle soon after.

Laune Rangers B: Adam Carey, Daniel Evans, Johnny Carey, Darragh O’Shea, Eoghan Joy, James Treacy, Eamon Carey, Aona O’Shea, Calum Moriarty, Gabriel Griffin(0-2), Cian O’Shea(0-2), Gavin O’Shea(0-1). Mikey O’Donnell, Callum Russell, Mark Clifford(1-4). SUBS: Killian Foley, Cathal Crowley.

Ballyduff: Kevin O’Connor, J.P. O’Carroll, Paul O’Carroll, Seán O’Connor, Kyle O’Connor, Pádraig Walsh, Nathan McGrath, Adam Segal, Darragh Quinlan, Chris Whyte, David Goulding, Aodhán Curley, Kieran O’Carroll, Michael Slattery, Thomas O’Connor

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

M'town/C'maine 3 3 0 0 61 43 18 6

Tuosist 3 3 0 0 47 33 14 6

Legion 3 2 0 1 46 31 15 4

Fossa 3 2 0 1 56 46 10 4

Desmonds 3 1 0 2 47 54 -7 2

St Ml's-F'more 3 1 0 2 37 55 -18 2

O`Rahilly's 3 0 0 3 32 44 -12 0

Kenmare 3 0 0 3 36 56 -20 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Gneeveguilla 3 2 1 0 46 36 10 5

Firies 2 2 0 0 36 15 21 4

Rathmore 2 1 1 0 36 17 19 3

Beaufort 3 1 0 2 43 46 -3 2

Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 12 26 -14 2

Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 11 25 -14 0

Dingle 2 0 0 2 24 43 -19 0