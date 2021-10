4 teams will today progress to the Quarter-Finals of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Holders East Kerry feature in a double header at Austin Stack Park as they take on Austin Stacks from 7 o’clock.

First game at the venue is the 5 o’clock clash of St Kierans and Kerins O Rahillys.

Advertisement

There are two games at 3 o’clock. Feale Rangers meet South Kerry in Milltown while Spa face Legion at Fitzgerald Stadium.