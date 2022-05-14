Countdown on to Gaynor and Kennedy Cups

The countdown is on to the Gaynor and Kennedy Cups.
Kerry teams will next month compete on the national stage.
Padraig Harnett was in attendance at the press night and spoke to members from both panels and management
Kate Forde - Gaynor Captain & Laura Falvey Gaynor Vice Captain
Micheal Crossan - Gaynor Cup Manager
Colm Murray - Kennedy Cup Manager - Kennedy Cup Manager
Liam O’Brien - Kennedy Cup Captain & Mark O’Carroll - Vice Captain
Noel White - Head of Delegation
Gaynor Cup
8 clubs are represented on the squad.
Killarney Celtic - Anne O’Shaughnessy, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Emily Buckley, Hannah Casey, Liadh Forde, Emma Daly, Grainne Kelliher and Kate Forde.
Camp Juniors – Ciara Casey, Miriam Sheehan and Ava Dillon
Inter Kenmare – Erin O’Sullivan, Phoebe O’Shea, Hazel Mulcahy and Klaudia Merchel
Dingle Bay Rovers –Hayley O’Flaherty
MEK Galaxy –Sadhbh Curran
Listowel Celtic –Laura Falvey
Fenit Samphires –Grace Reilly
St Brendan’s Park –Jocelyn Cushen
Holly Boyle was a valued member of the squad but an injury ruled her out and the League wishes her a speedy recovery and a return to the pitch as soon as possible and hopefully she will be in UL to cheer on the girls.
Management and Coaches:
Manager / Coach – Michael Crossan
Manager – Natasha O’Sullivan
Assistants / Logistics – Caragh Kelly, Aishling Kelly
Fixtures:
Kerry open their Group campaign at 6pm on June 7th against South Tipperary. Wednesday will see two games starting with Limerick Desmond kicking off at 12.30pm and then taking on Limerick County from 6pm. The group phase ends with a game against Cork at 12 noon on Thursday. The knock-out phase begins in the afternoon.
Kennedy Cup squad delighted to be heading to UL:
Kerry go into the tournament as second seeds in Group 6where Galway are the top seed with Kilkenny and North Tipperary as the other two games in the Group.
Kennedy Cup
Seven clubs are represented on the 2022 Kennedy Cup with the following players selected-
Killarney Athletic –Ewan McCrohan, Ben Kelliher, Mark O’Carroll, Kalen Browne, Liam O’Brien, Szymon Jasinski, Jake Nash, Brian McCarthy, Evan Doona and Marcel Kowalczk.
St Brendan’s Park – Nikita Hoare, Ethan Ballard, Saad Abdalla and Sean O’Neill,
MEK Galaxy – Jack Hallissey
Camp Juniors – Robert Keane and Mikey O’Leary
Killorglin –Deaglan Rietveld
LB Rovers – JJ O’Rourke
Listowel Celtic-Dylan Costello
Management and Coaches:
Manager – Colm Murray
Coach / Goalkeeping Coach – Mike Crossan
Kit / Logistics – Corey Mitchell
Fixtures:
Kerry open their Kennedy Cup Group phase by taking on North Tipperary on Monday evening at 6pm. They will play two games on Tuesday starting with Kilkenny at 12.30 and then Galway at 6pm. The knock-out stages begin on Wednesday morning and continue until the final which is set for 3.30pm on Friday, June 17th.