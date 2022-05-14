Countdown on to Gaynor and Kennedy Cups

The countdown is on to the Gaynor and Kennedy Cups.

Kerry teams will next month compete on the national stage.

Padraig Harnett was in attendance at the press night and spoke to members from both panels and management

Kate Forde - Gaynor Captain & Laura Falvey Gaynor Vice Captain

Micheal Crossan - Gaynor Cup Manager

Colm Murray - Kennedy Cup Manager - Kennedy Cup Manager

Liam O’Brien - Kennedy Cup Captain & Mark O’Carroll - Vice Captain

Noel White - Head of Delegation

Gaynor Cup

8 clubs are represented on the squad.

Killarney Celtic - Anne O’Shaughnessy, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Emily Buckley, Hannah Casey, Liadh Forde, Emma Daly, Grainne Kelliher and Kate Forde.

Camp Juniors – Ciara Casey, Miriam Sheehan and Ava Dillon

Inter Kenmare – Erin O’Sullivan, Phoebe O’Shea, Hazel Mulcahy and Klaudia Merchel

Dingle Bay Rovers –Hayley O’Flaherty

MEK Galaxy –Sadhbh Curran

Listowel Celtic –Laura Falvey

Fenit Samphires –Grace Reilly

St Brendan’s Park –Jocelyn Cushen

Holly Boyle was a valued member of the squad but an injury ruled her out and the League wishes her a speedy recovery and a return to the pitch as soon as possible and hopefully she will be in UL to cheer on the girls.

Management and Coaches:

Manager / Coach – Michael Crossan

Manager – Natasha O’Sullivan

Assistants / Logistics – Caragh Kelly, Aishling Kelly

Fixtures:

Kerry open their Group campaign at 6pm on June 7th against South Tipperary. Wednesday will see two games starting with Limerick Desmond kicking off at 12.30pm and then taking on Limerick County from 6pm. The group phase ends with a game against Cork at 12 noon on Thursday. The knock-out phase begins in the afternoon.

Kennedy Cup squad delighted to be heading to UL:

Kerry go into the tournament as second seeds in Group 6where Galway are the top seed with Kilkenny and North Tipperary as the other two games in the Group.

Kennedy Cup

Seven clubs are represented on the 2022 Kennedy Cup with the following players selected-

Killarney Athletic –Ewan McCrohan, Ben Kelliher, Mark O’Carroll, Kalen Browne, Liam O’Brien, Szymon Jasinski, Jake Nash, Brian McCarthy, Evan Doona and Marcel Kowalczk.

St Brendan’s Park – Nikita Hoare, Ethan Ballard, Saad Abdalla and Sean O’Neill,

MEK Galaxy – Jack Hallissey

Camp Juniors – Robert Keane and Mikey O’Leary

Killorglin –Deaglan Rietveld

LB Rovers – JJ O’Rourke

Listowel Celtic-Dylan Costello

Management and Coaches:

Manager – Colm Murray

Coach / Goalkeeping Coach – Mike Crossan

Kit / Logistics – Corey Mitchell

Fixtures:

Kerry open their Kennedy Cup Group phase by taking on North Tipperary on Monday evening at 6pm. They will play two games on Tuesday starting with Kilkenny at 12.30 and then Galway at 6pm. The knock-out stages begin on Wednesday morning and continue until the final which is set for 3.30pm on Friday, June 17th.