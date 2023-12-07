Cork City Owner Expects First Division Victory

Cork City's owner expects to win the First Division title next year.

That’s according to Cork City manager Tim Clancy who took charge at the end of November.

Elsewhere, Shane Keegan has left his role as manager of League of Ireland First Division club Cobh Ramblers.

The Laois native guided Cobh to the play offs last season, where they were narrowly beaten by Waterford.

The club say that Keegan is unable to combine his day to day role with the demands of the manager's position at St Colman's Park.