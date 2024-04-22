Community Games review

The following are the gymnastics results from the competition held in Duagh sports & leisure complex, with 1st & 2nd qualifying for the National Finals in Kilkenny on the 8th/9th June .
Girls Under 9:
1st Fiadh Hayes
Fossa
2nd Tori O Sullivan
Fossa
3rd Emma O'Riordan
Rathmore/Gneeveguilla
4th Fiadh Mc Elligott
Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor
Girls Under 11:
1st Isabelle O'Connell Wren
Castleisland
2nd Emma Reidy
Castleisland
3rd Caitlin Clifford
Fossa
4th Lauren McCarthy
Abbeydorney/Kilflynn
Girls Under 13:
1 st Emma Quirke
Killarney
2nd Niamh Ní Shé
An Ghaeltacht
3rd Orlaith Murphy
Castleisland
4th Claire Fitzpatrick
Milltown/Listry
Girls Under 15:
1 st Aileen Clifford
Keel/Kiltallagh
2nd Rachel Lally
Keel/Kiltallagh
3rd Louise O Connor
Cahersiveen
Boys Under 9:
1st Kalen Chawke Barry
St Brendans/Oakpark
2nd Aronas Sepetys
Listowel
3rd Jimmy Herlhy
Castleisland
Boys Under 11:
1st Damon Murphy
Fossa
2nd Zak Baker
Abbeydorney/Kilflynn
3rd Christopher Fusco
St Brendans/Oakpark
Boys Under 13:
1st Daniel Smith
Killarney
2nd Conor Moynihan
Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor
Boys Under 15:
1st Jake Fowler
Fossa
2nd Leon Malone
St Brendans/Oakpark
Also an excellent day at the provincial finals with all 5 Castleisland Basketball, Ardfert/Kilmoyley u10 Boys & Caherciveen u13 Boys indoor soccer teams & u14 Ballydonoghue Draughts team all winning the gold medals. They will now go on to represent Kerry the National finals in Gormanstown on the 25th & 26th May.