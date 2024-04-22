Community Games review

The following are the gymnastics results from the competition held in Duagh sports & leisure complex, with 1st & 2nd qualifying for the National Finals in Kilkenny on the 8th/9th June .

Girls Under 9:

1st Fiadh Hayes

Fossa

2nd Tori O Sullivan

Fossa

3rd Emma O'Riordan

Rathmore/Gneeveguilla

4th Fiadh Mc Elligott

Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor

Girls Under 11:

1st Isabelle O'Connell Wren

Castleisland

2nd Emma Reidy

Castleisland

3rd Caitlin Clifford

Fossa

4th Lauren McCarthy

Abbeydorney/Kilflynn

Girls Under 13:

1 st Emma Quirke

Killarney

2nd Niamh Ní Shé

An Ghaeltacht

3rd Orlaith Murphy

Castleisland

4th Claire Fitzpatrick

Milltown/Listry

Girls Under 15:

1 st Aileen Clifford

Keel/Kiltallagh

2nd Rachel Lally

Keel/Kiltallagh

3rd Louise O Connor

Cahersiveen

Boys Under 9:

1st Kalen Chawke Barry

St Brendans/Oakpark

2nd Aronas Sepetys

Listowel

3rd Jimmy Herlhy

Castleisland

Boys Under 11:

1st Damon Murphy

Fossa

2nd Zak Baker

Abbeydorney/Kilflynn

3rd Christopher Fusco

St Brendans/Oakpark

Boys Under 13:

1st Daniel Smith

Killarney

2nd Conor Moynihan

Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor

Boys Under 15:

1st Jake Fowler

Fossa

2nd Leon Malone

St Brendans/Oakpark

Also an excellent day at the provincial finals with all 5 Castleisland Basketball, Ardfert/Kilmoyley u10 Boys & Caherciveen u13 Boys indoor soccer teams & u14 Ballydonoghue Draughts team all winning the gold medals. They will now go on to represent Kerry the National finals in Gormanstown on the 25th & 26th May.