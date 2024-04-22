Advertisement
Community Games review

Apr 22, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Community Games review
The following are the gymnastics results from the competition held in Duagh sports & leisure complex, with 1st & 2nd qualifying for the National Finals in Kilkenny on the 8th/9th June .

Girls Under 9:
1st Fiadh Hayes
Fossa

2nd Tori O Sullivan
Fossa

3rd Emma O'Riordan
Rathmore/Gneeveguilla

4th Fiadh Mc Elligott
Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor

Girls Under 11:

1st Isabelle O'Connell Wren
Castleisland

2nd Emma Reidy
Castleisland

3rd Caitlin Clifford
Fossa

4th Lauren McCarthy
Abbeydorney/Kilflynn

Girls Under 13:
1 st Emma Quirke
Killarney
2nd Niamh Ní Shé
An Ghaeltacht

3rd Orlaith Murphy
Castleisland

4th Claire Fitzpatrick
Milltown/Listry

Girls Under 15:
1 st Aileen Clifford
Keel/Kiltallagh

2nd Rachel Lally
Keel/Kiltallagh

3rd Louise O Connor
Cahersiveen

Boys Under 9:
1st Kalen Chawke Barry
St Brendans/Oakpark

2nd Aronas Sepetys
Listowel

3rd Jimmy Herlhy
Castleisland

Boys Under 11:
1st Damon Murphy
Fossa

2nd Zak Baker
Abbeydorney/Kilflynn

3rd Christopher Fusco
St Brendans/Oakpark

Boys Under 13:
1st Daniel Smith
Killarney

2nd Conor Moynihan
Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor

Boys Under 15:
1st Jake Fowler
Fossa

2nd Leon Malone
St Brendans/Oakpark

Also an excellent day at the provincial finals with all 5 Castleisland Basketball, Ardfert/Kilmoyley u10 Boys & Caherciveen u13 Boys indoor soccer teams & u14 Ballydonoghue Draughts team all winning the gold medals. They will now go on to represent Kerry the National finals in Gormanstown on the 25th & 26th May.

