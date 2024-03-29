Colin O'Reilly appointed Ireland head coach

Colin O’Reilly has been appointed as Ireland Senior Women’s 3x3 head coach ahead of Ireland’s first ever appearance in the FIBA Women’s 3x3 World Series later this year.

O’Reilly enters the role with a wealth of experience at club and international level, previously serving as head coach with the Ireland senior men, as well as Flexachem KCYMS, UCC Demons and Neptune BC at club level in Ireland and Cheshire Phoenix in the British Basketball League.

The Cork man also led the Ireland senior men’s 3x3 programme between 2015 and 2023, coaching the team to a second-place finish in the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup qualifiers in each of the past two years.

“Entering the FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Series is a really exciting move by Basketball Ireland, giving the opportunity for players to play against world’s best 3x3 players on regular basis,” said O’Reilly. “Our priority as a staff will be to put together a programme that gives the players all the support necessary to develop their games to compete at this level consistently, as well as help their progression in their club careers.”

Speaking after O’Reilly’s appointment, Chair of Basketball Ireland’s Elite Performance Committee Deirdre Brennan said: “This is a significant appointment for Basketball Ireland’s 3x3 programme. I am delighted that a coach such as Colin, with vast experience in this format of basketball will be leading the team. His standing within the domestic and international scene in Ireland is without question and his achievements with the senior men’s 3x3 programme during his tenure have been excellent.”

The FIBA Women's 3x3 World Series is a global tour event which comprises of 20 stops around the world between April and August, with the final taking place in September. Participation in the competition is the next phase of Basketball Ireland’s 3x3 High Performance Programme, which launched in 2023.

Canada are the defending champions, with the United States, Spain, France, Thailand, Puerto Rico and Mongolia are among the other potential opponents. You can see a full list of the confirmed competitors here.

FIBA have confirmed Ireland’s place at three events to date. All three stops are in France. Orleans on June 20th/21st, Poitiers on June 25th/26th and Bordeaux on July 9th/10th. Participation at further stops will be confirmed as they are issued by FIBA.

Ireland are ranked 45th in the latest FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Rankings.