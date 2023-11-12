Club Football and Hurling Championships continue today

The semi final lineup will be completed in the Ulster Club Football Championship this afternoon.

First up, Glen of Down take on Antrim's Cargin in Celtic Park from 3pm.

That's quickly followed by the meeting of Derry champs Kilcoo and Scotstown of Monaghan at 3:15pm.

The final game of the day sees Cavan representatives Gowna come up against Naomh Conaill of Donegal from 4:30pm.

In Connacht, St Brigids of Roscommon and Sligo's Coolera-Strandhill will be looking to book their place in the final four.

Kick off at Dr Hyde Park is at 2pm.

There are two quarter finals down for decision in the Munster football championship.

It's Tipperary v Limerick as Clonmel Commercials meet Newcastle West at Semple Stadium at 1:30pm.

At the same time, Clare's Cratloe face Cork champions Castlehaven in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

In hurling then, Naomh Eanna of Wexford take on Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly in the Leinster Hurling Championship.

Throw in at Wexford Park is at 1:30pm.

Half an hour later Raharney of Westmeath face Dublin's Na Fianna in Cusack Park.

At 3pm, it's Laois's Camross against Kildare's Naas at O'Moore Park

The final game of the day sees O'Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny take on Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow at 3:30pm.