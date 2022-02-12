It’s All Ireland club finals day at Croke Park.

Ballygunner stand between Ballyhale Shamrocks and a third consecutive hurling title.

That one throws in at 3.

And Kilcoo of Down are hoping to avoid back-to-back defeats in the Club Football Final, as they take on Kilmacud Crokes from 5.

Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes return to the Limerick side for this evening’s Allianz Hurling League meeting with Galway.

There’s a 7pm throw-in at the T-U-S Gaelic Grounds.

And in Group B of Division 1, Corrigan Park hosts the clash of Antrim and Dublin from 2.