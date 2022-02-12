It’s All Ireland club finals day at Croke Park.
Ballygunner stand between Ballyhale Shamrocks and a third consecutive hurling title.
That one throws in at 3.
Advertisement
And Kilcoo of Down are hoping to avoid back-to-back defeats in the Club Football Final, as they take on Kilmacud Crokes from 5.
=====
Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes return to the Limerick side for this evening’s Allianz Hurling League meeting with Galway.
Advertisement
There’s a 7pm throw-in at the T-U-S Gaelic Grounds.
And in Group B of Division 1, Corrigan Park hosts the clash of Antrim and Dublin from 2.