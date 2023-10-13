Close Battle Expected Between Mid Kerry And Na Gaeil

This weekend sees the Quarter finals of the Garvey Supervalu County Football Championship.

The opening match is Rathmore Versus Spa in Fitzgerald Stadium.

• Rathmore V Spa Sat @ 2.30 in Fitz Stadium.

• East Kerry V St Kieran’s Sat @ 4.30 in ASP

• Dingle V Templenoe Sun @ 1.30 in Fitz Stadium

o The Dingle Skellig Hotel will sponsor the live coverage of Dingle v Templenoe, on Sunday the 15th of October. (1.30pm in Fitz Stadium)

• Mid Kerry V Na Gaeil Sun @ 3.30 in Fitz Stadium

Speaking with Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan, I asked him if this match will be won and lost in the midfield…

Tim Na Gaeil Preview

