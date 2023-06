Rory McIlroy's bid for a fifth major championship title fell short last night.

Wyndham Clark took the honours at the US Open, finishing on ten-under-par to clinch his first major title.

McIlroy ended the week in Los Angeles on nine-under-par, after a final round of level par 70.

Shane Lowry was one-over, with Padraig Harrington a shot further back.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, an emotional Clark says his dedication has paid off.