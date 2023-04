Clare will be Kerry's opponents in the Munster Senior Football Final after a narrow one-goal victory over Limerick last night.

The Banner County came through on a 1-16 to 0-16 scoreline.

Earlier, Munster and All-Ireland Champions Kerry enjoyed a convincing win over Tipperary at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

The Kingdom scored 0-25 to the Premier County's 0-5.