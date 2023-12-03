Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice One Game Away From All-Ireland Final

Dec 3, 2023 12:14 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice One Game Away From All-Ireland Final

Clanmaurice take on Shamrocks of Galway today in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Semi-Final.

Throw-in at The Ragg in Tipperary is at 1 o'clock with a result needed on the day.

