Clanmaurice One Game Away From All-Ireland Final

Clanmaurice take on Shamrocks of Galway today in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Semi-Final.
Throw-in at The Ragg in Tipperary is at 1 o'clock with a result needed on the day.
