Manchester City left it late to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to a single point last night.

Erling Haaland netted 19-minutes from time as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Brentford 1-nil at the Etihad.

Haaland had a potential second ruled out shortly afterwards by VAR.

Advertisement

City boss Pep Guardiola says Brentford are always tough opponents.