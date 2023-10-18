Cian Healy may return for Leinster for start of URC this weekend

Cian Healy may return for Leinster once the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend.
Their opener is away to Glasgow.
The prop missed Ireland's World Cup campaign with a foot injury.
