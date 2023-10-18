Advertisement
Sport

Cian Healy may return for Leinster for start of URC this weekend

Oct 18, 2023 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Cian Healy may return for Leinster for start of URC this weekend
Cian Healy may return for Leinster once the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend.

Their opener is away to Glasgow.

The prop missed Ireland's World Cup campaign with a foot injury.

