Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and win their third consecutive Women's Super League title.

Sam Kerr scored two wonder goals, while Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten were also on target.

Arsenal were 2-nil winners at West Ham, with Jonas Eidevall's side finishing second, one point behind the champions.

A ninth successive top flight victory ensured Manchester City secured the final Champions League spot, beating Reading 4-nil.