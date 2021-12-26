Chelsea Out Of Premier League Title Race Says Fan

Chelsea fan Ger Walsh says his side are out of the title race after a recent poor run of form.
The Ballybunion man joined John Drummey for a review of the club's year which saw the Blues win the Champions League for the second time.
