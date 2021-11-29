Chelsea one point clear in Premier League

Chelsea sit just one point clear on top of the Premier League table this morning.

That's after they dropped points at Stamford Bridge yesterday, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho sent the visitors into a second half lead before Jorginho equalised from the spot.

Manchester City are second meanwhile after a 2-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gündogan and Fernandinho both scored there for the champions.

And Leicester City beat Watford 4-2 at the King Power Stadium, while Brentford enjoyed a 1-0 win over Everton in London.