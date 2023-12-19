Charlie Swan back in winners’ enclosure

Nine-time champion jockey Charlie Swan and his team took top honours at the Horse Racing Ireland Treo Eile Thoroughbred Classic. The team competition, to showcase the very best of Ireland's retrained racehorses, was the highlight of the Treo Eile Christmas show at Emerald Equestrian Centre, last Thursday December 14.

10 teams, all captained by jockeys, took part in the two-round team competition over an 80 cm course. However, the ultra-competitive Charlie Swan and his team, sponsored by Camas Park and Summerhill Studs, which included his daughter Olivia, Dublin Horse Show’s puissance winner, Commandant Geoff Curran, and his daughter Kiki Curran, were the only team to post a clean sheet in the first round. That penalty free round proved a key advantage, as they jumped another clear round in the fastest time in the finale, to win the HRI perpetual cup.

Three former racehorses, Oscar Encore (Charlie Swan), Briar Hill (Commandant Geoff Curran) and Clonakilty Bay (Olivia Swan) were pivotal in securing the win for the Tipperary jockey and his team-mates.

Each team, captained by a professional jockey, were joined by two show jumping or eventing competitors and a pony rider who each rode a variety of former racehorses over a course of jumps followed by a jump off to decide the winners of the coveted Horse Racing Ireland Perpetual Cup.

John Osborne, HRI’s Equine Welfare & Bloodstock Director, said: “Congratulations to all the human and equine stars who participated in the Treo Eilie Christmas Show. It was a brilliant evening and platform to showcase the versatility of retrained racehorses. Over 50 ex-racehorses competed at the show, demonstrating how adaptable racehorses are across an array of disciplines.”

HRI Treo Eile Thoroughbred Classic teams:

Rachael Blackmore, County Tipperary - team captain

Mia De Bromhead, County Waterford

Sarah Curry, County Wicklow

Lucca Stubington, County Antrim

Gary Carroll, County Kildare - team captain

Timmy Considine, County Meath

Jo Andrews, County Meath

Emma Sweeney, County Meath

Rory Cleary, County Kildare - team captain

Orla Cleary, County Kildare

Felicity Ward, County Cork

Sarah Gayer, County Cork

Jack Kennedy, County Kerry – team captain

Paddy Finnegan, County Meath

Seanin Mahon, County Meath

Amy Parsons, County Meath

Patrick Mullins, County Carlow - team captain

Ronan Duffy, County Kildare

Louise Duffy, County Meath

Stephanie McGlynn, County Kildare

Robbie Power, County Meath - team captain

Lucy Kent, County Waterford

Jamie Buckley, County Meath

Elizabeth 'Esib' Power, County Meath

Davy Russell, County Cork - team captain

Lily Russell, County Cork

Joseph Murphy, County Down

Rachael O'Callaghan, County Westmeath

Charlie Swan, County Tipperary - team captain

Kiki Curran, County Meath

Geoff Curran, County Meath

Olivia Swan, County Tipperary

Katie Walsh, County Kildare - team captain

Eliza Wardell, County Wicklow

Sarah Wardell, County Wicklow

Amy Walsh, County Cork

Norman Williamson, County Meath - team captain

Kian 'Tubs' McNally, County Armagh

Carla Williamson, County Meath

Emma Newsam, County Down