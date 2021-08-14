Changes On Mayo Team To Face Dublin In All-Ireland Semi-Final

Mayo defender Oisin Mullen is set to miss this evening's All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final against Dublin.

The current young footballer of the year has been suffering with a quad injury and is not part of James Horan's panel for the Croke Park clash.

Eoghan McLoughlin comes into the side at left-wing-back.

Advertisement

While Kevin McLoughlin replaces Bryan Walsh at centre-half-forward.

Reinging All-Ireland champions Dublin are unchanged from their Leinster final win against Kildare.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6pm.