Limerick got their Munster Hurling League campaign off to a winning start last night.

Cathal O'Neill and Luke Flynn scored the goals in a 2-21 to 1-19 win over Clare in Clarecastle.

Elsewhere,

Armagh edged past Tyrone to claim a 1-14 to 2-10 win in the Doctor McKenna Cup last night.

In Enniskillen, Monaghan picked up a 2-9 to 12 points victory over Fermanagh.

And Down beat Cavan by 2-15 to 1-15 in Newry.