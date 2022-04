Honeysuckle made it sixteen wins from sixteen with victory in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, the feature on the penultimate day of the Punchestown Festival.

The Rachael Blackmore mount and odds-on favourite came home three-lengths ahead of the Willie Mullins-trained Echoes in the Rain.

There was to be no fairytale ending to Robbie Power’s career, with his mount Teahupoo down the field.