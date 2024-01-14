Advertisement
Sport

Carter leads Masters

Jan 14, 2024 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Carter leads Masters
Share this article

The final of The Masters is taking place at Alexandra Palace.

Ali Carter is 5 frames to 3 up on Ronnie O'Sullivan in this first to 10 contest.

They will return for the evening session at 7pm.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Advertisement
Champions Cup review
Lidl Ladies National Football League returns
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 2,800 speeding Fixed Charge Notices in Kerry in 2023
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Champions Cup review
Lidl Ladies National Football League returns
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus