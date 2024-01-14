Carter leads Masters

The final of The Masters is taking place at Alexandra Palace.
Ali Carter is 5 frames to 3 up on Ronnie O'Sullivan in this first to 10 contest.
They will return for the evening session at 7pm.
Advertisement
The final of The Masters is taking place at Alexandra Palace.
Ali Carter is 5 frames to 3 up on Ronnie O'Sullivan in this first to 10 contest.
They will return for the evening session at 7pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus