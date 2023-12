Matt Campbell has caused a major shock at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Canadian beat four-time semi-finalist James Wade by 3-frames to 2 to reach round-3.

Keane Barry will look to mirror that achievement tonight.

The Meathman takes on three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the final match of the night at Alexandra Palace.

Also in action this evening, the Bronzed Adonis Steve Beaton faces Wessel Nijman of the Netherlands.