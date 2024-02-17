Camogie League starts today

This afternoon sees the opening round of fixtures in Division 1A of the Very Camogie League.
Reigning champions Galway start life against Clare in Ennis.
Tipperary face Waterford.
And Kilkenny play host to Cork.
