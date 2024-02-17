Advertisement
Camogie League starts today

Feb 17, 2024 09:45 By radiokerrysport
Camogie League starts today
This afternoon sees the opening round of fixtures in Division 1A of the Very Camogie League.

Reigning champions Galway start life against Clare in Ennis.

Tipperary face Waterford.

And Kilkenny play host to Cork.

