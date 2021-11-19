Byrne return likely to be confirmed before trophy presentation tonight

Jack Byrne's return to Shamrock Rovers is likely to be confirmed before the current squad gets its hands on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division trophy.

The champions entertain Drogheda United in their final game of the season tonight.

Byrnes been a free agent since having his contract at APOEL Nicosia cancelled in September.

Elsewhere this evening, it's all about relegation and promotion.

Finn Harps are outside the playoff spot on goal difference alone ahead off their meeting with Longford Town.

While Waterford entertain Cup finalists, St. Patrick's Athletic.

Elsewhere, Dundalk play Derry City, and Bohemians are away to Sligo Rovers.

Dalymount Park hosts the First Division playoff final tonight.

UCD take on Bray Wanderers for the right to play either Finn Harps or Waterford.

All of the games kick off at 7.45.