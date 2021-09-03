Busy night ahead in SSE Airtricity League

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers are away to Finn Harps tonight.

Kick off in Ballybofey is at 8.

The other games begin at 7.45.

Second placed St Patrick's Athletic take on Longford Town at Richmond Park.

Dundalk, who lie second from bottom, go to Waterford.

And it's Drogheda United versus Sligo Rovers.

In the First Division, leaders Shelbourne host Wexford,

It's Cork City up against Athlone,

Galway United are away to Cabinteely,

UCD entertain Bray Wanderers,

And Treaty United play Cobh Ramblers.