Buitrago wins Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia.

May 26, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Santiago Buitrago has won Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia.

The Coloumbian reeled in Derek Gee in the final few kilometres to take the stage with the Canadian finishing in second 51 seconds back.

Primoz Roglic finished in 4th, 3 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas in 5th.

It means Thomas will take a 26-second general classifcation lead over Roglic into the mountain time trial tomorrow

Eddie Dunbar has moved back to 5th in GC, while Ben Healy remains in second place in the King of the Mountain stakes.

British Cycling will prevent riders who were born male from competing in elite female events.

The women's category will remain for those who were assigned that gender at birth, with anyone else allowed to compete in the open category.

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges, has criticised the changes - calling them "violent acts."

