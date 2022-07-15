Breen and Nagle retire in Estonia

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle retired from WRC Rally Estonia on stage 4.
WRC.com reporterd how they slid off the road on a quick left corner, breaking the front left suspension.
The pair had been 4th after the first 3 stages.
