Breen and Nagle retire in Estonia

Jul 15, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle retired from WRC Rally Estonia on stage 4.

WRC.com reporterd how they slid off the road on a quick left corner, breaking the front left suspension.

The pair had been 4th after the first 3 stages.

