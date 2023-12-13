Advertisement
Sport

Bonner Disappointed To Learn Of Excessive Payments

Dec 13, 2023 17:25 By brendan
Bonner Disappointed To Learn Of Excessive Payments
FAI board member Packie Bonner says he was disappointed to only learn of the excessive payments to CEO Jonathan Hill last month.

 

Hill was in receipt of 20-thousand euro above his agreed salary, money which has since been repaid.

Bonner was among the FAI members questioned by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

 

Hill apologised to the committee for the issue, while ex-independent chair Roy Barrett denied purposefully withholding information from the board regarding those payments.

