Bohs win while First Division play-off finalists determined

Bohemians came from behind to beat Drogheda 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

Ross Tierney scored both goals for Bohs, who are now into fourth place with two games to play.

Elsewhere, Dundalk overcame bottom side Longford Town 2-0.

A Brandon Kavanagh goal saw Bray Wanderers qualify for the First Division play-off final last night.

The visitors beat Galway United 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park to advance.

They'll play UCD after the Students progressed despite losing 2-1 to Treaty United.

UCD won the tie 4-2 on aggregate.