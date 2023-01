Pat Fenlon says he’s been tasked with overseeing the football operations of Bohemians.

The club’s former manager has been appointed as Bohs’ Director of Football.

Fenlon previously served in a similar position at Waterford, and leaves Linfield where he was their General Manager.

Shamrock Rovers have signed Estonia international midfielder, Markus Poom

The 23-year old joins on a season-long loan from Flora Tallinn.

Poom is the son of former Derby County and Arsenal goalkeeper, Mart.