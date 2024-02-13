Big day for Irish swimmers at World Aquatics Championships

Mona McSharry says she’s excited to see what she can do in this evening’s 100-metre breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships.

Having qualified second fastest, McSharry is in lane-5 for the final, which gets underway at 5.45.

Daniel Wiffen returns to the pool this morning for fourth of five heats in the 800-metre freestyle - that’s in the pool just before 8am.

Darragh Greene competes in the 50-metre breaststroke heats.

And Victoria Catterson is targeting Olympic qualification in the 200-metre freestyle.