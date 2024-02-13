Advertisement
Sport

Big day for Irish swimmers at World Aquatics Championships

Feb 13, 2024 07:43 By radiokerrysport
Big day for Irish swimmers at World Aquatics Championships
Share this article

Mona McSharry says she’s excited to see what she can do in this evening’s 100-metre breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships.

Having qualified second fastest, McSharry is in lane-5 for the final, which gets underway at 5.45.

Daniel Wiffen returns to the pool this morning for fourth of five heats in the 800-metre freestyle - that’s in the pool just before 8am.

Advertisement

Darragh Greene competes in the 50-metre breaststroke heats.

And Victoria Catterson is targeting Olympic qualification in the 200-metre freestyle.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry District League cup draws made
Advertisement
MTU Kerry looking to make home advantage count in semi-final
The Kingdom Warrior to fight in Boston
Advertisement

Recommended

Man due to appear in court charged in connection with stabbing of teenager in South Kerry
Kerry District League cup draws made
MTU Kerry looking to make home advantage count in semi-final
The Kingdom Warrior to fight in Boston
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus