Badminton Round Up

Jan 22, 2024 08:52 By radiokerrysport
Badminton Round Up
Moyvane Annual Tournament sponsored by Speedy's Bar Moyvane and Automation Stack Ltd

Division 4
Winners Mairead O'Connell (Kingdom) / Kevin Thanesgran (Tralee)
Runners Up Charlotte Quinn (Moyvane) / Tom Bradley (Kingdom)

Mairead and Kevin won 30 - 19 in the final.

Division 3
Winners Jessica McLaughlin (Tralee) / Kieran Crehan (Killarney)

Runners Up Marie Kennelly (Moyvane) / Mikey Sheehy (Tralee)

Jessica and Kieran won the final 30 - 27.

Div 1/2

Winners Helen Browne (Moyvane) & Ushas (Tralee)

Runners Up Jennifer Nash (Killarney) / Chris. McCarthy (Moyvane)

Lee Strand Mixed League

Division 3
Killarney 5 - 2 Listowel

