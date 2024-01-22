Badminton Round Up

Moyvane Annual Tournament sponsored by Speedy's Bar Moyvane and Automation Stack Ltd
Division 4
Winners Mairead O'Connell (Kingdom) / Kevin Thanesgran (Tralee)
Runners Up Charlotte Quinn (Moyvane) / Tom Bradley (Kingdom)
Mairead and Kevin won 30 - 19 in the final.
Division 3
Winners Jessica McLaughlin (Tralee) / Kieran Crehan (Killarney)
Runners Up Marie Kennelly (Moyvane) / Mikey Sheehy (Tralee)
Jessica and Kieran won the final 30 - 27.
Div 1/2
Winners Helen Browne (Moyvane) & Ushas (Tralee)
Runners Up Jennifer Nash (Killarney) / Chris. McCarthy (Moyvane)
Lee Strand Mixed League
Division 3
Killarney 5 - 2 Listowel