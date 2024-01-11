Advertisement
Sport

Badminton Results

Jan 11, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrysport
Badminton Results
Last night's Kerry badminton action switched to Ballyheigue Community centre where the Lee Strand Ladies' and Men's Division 5 League Finals were decided.

In the Division 5 Ladies' final Annascaul took on Listowel in a hard fought battle with Annascaul coming out on top.

In the Men's Division 5 Final it was Killarney versus Listowel. Killarney won out and were crowned this year's Division 5 Mens champions.

The Lee Strand Division 1/2 Ladies League was also decided in the last week. Killarney took on an Annascaul team comprising of

Mary Falvey, Jennifer Nash, Helen Brown, Trish Herlihy and Deina Vesko. Annascaul took the honours on a night.

