Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay Off

Kerry FC welcome Bray Wanderers to Mounthawk Park this Friday.

The Wicklow side are 3rd last in the First division and are looking for their first victory in over 5 games.

Kerry FCs improved performances have yet to to translate into results. Former Brentford FC Keeper Lee Axworthy will look to add some clean sheets before the season is out.

The shot stopper became the 4th signing of the July transfer window for Kerry, and although it’s his first professional stint in Irish football, he explains it’s his second time living in the Kingdom…

Lee Axworthy is confident their recent performances will start to bring them the results they’re after…

