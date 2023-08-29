Advertisement
Sport

Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay Off

Aug 29, 2023 13:28 By brendan
Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay Off Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay Off
Share this article

Kerry FC welcome Bray Wanderers to Mounthawk Park this Friday.

The Wicklow side are 3rd last in the First division and are looking for their first victory in over 5 games.

Kerry FCs improved performances have yet to to translate into results. Former Brentford FC Keeper Lee Axworthy will look to add some clean sheets before the season is out.

Advertisement

The shot stopper became the 4th signing of the July transfer window for Kerry, and although it’s his first professional stint in Irish football, he explains it’s his second time living in the Kingdom…
**Axworthy**
Lee Axworthy is confident their recent performances will start to bring them the results they’re after…
**Azworthy results**

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus