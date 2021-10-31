Austin Stacks Knock Holders East Kerry Out Of County Championship

The margin was two points in favour of Austin Stacks who knocked East Kerry out of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship last night.

The 1-7 to 1-5 score flattered the defending County Champions who were out-played and out-scored for the most part by the Tralee club in windy conditions under the lights at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

A late wonder-goal from Paul O'Shea put some respectability on the scoreline at the end of a game which saw East Kerry's Niall Donohue of Firies receive a straight red card and Captain David Clifford also sent to the line for picking up two yellow cards.

Austin Stack's led 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time and played into a strong wind in the second half during which they scored 1-2, with the goal coming from Joseph O'Connor.

Final score: Austin Stacks 1-7 East Kerry 1-5.