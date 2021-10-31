Advertisement
Sport

Austin Stacks Knock Holders East Kerry Out Of County Championship

Oct 31, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrysport
The margin was two points in favour of Austin Stacks who knocked East Kerry out of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship last night.

The 1-7 to 1-5 score flattered the defending County Champions who were out-played and out-scored for the most part by the Tralee club in windy conditions under the lights at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

A late wonder-goal from Paul O'Shea put some respectability on the scoreline at the end of a game which saw East Kerry's Niall Donohue of Firies receive a straight red card and Captain David Clifford also sent to the line for picking up two yellow cards.

Austin Stack's led 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time and played into a strong wind in the second half during which they scored 1-2, with the goal coming from Joseph O'Connor.

Final score: Austin Stacks 1-7 East Kerry 1-5.

